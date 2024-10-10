Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases Shares of 150 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,040,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 28.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 864,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,164,000 after purchasing an additional 190,931 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Spotify Technology by 13.2% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 852,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,514,000 after purchasing an additional 99,730 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 680,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,396,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 646,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,828,000 after buying an additional 333,782 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $374.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $145.76 and a 12-month high of $389.23. The company has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.39 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $346.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.34.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPOT. Guggenheim upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.14.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

