Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes $55,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $110.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

