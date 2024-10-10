Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 54.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 51.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 45.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at $552,172. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,172. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

