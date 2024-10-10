Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 505,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 44,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

