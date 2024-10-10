Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.31 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $97.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WEC Energy Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,932.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,932.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $340,712.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.