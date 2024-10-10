Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, October 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This is an increase from Future Generation Global’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Antipodes Partners, Avenir Capital Pty Ltd, Cooper Investors Pty Limited, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited, Ellerston Capital Pty Limited, Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited, Insync Funds Management Pty Limited, IronBridge Capital Management, L.P., Magellan Asset Management Limited, Manikay Partners, Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited, Neuberger Berman Australia Pty Limited, Nikko Asset Management Australia Limited, Optimal Fund Management Pty Limited, Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd., Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd., and VGI Partners Pty Limited.

