FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Issued By Northland Capmk

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rekor Systems in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Rekor Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 112.99% and a negative net margin of 118.66%.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on REKR

Rekor Systems Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of REKR stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rekor Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 31.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 830,761 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $2,769,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 257.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 76.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 27,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.