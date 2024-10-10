FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Issued By Northland Capmk

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rekor Systems in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Rekor Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 112.99% and a negative net margin of 118.66%.
Shares of REKR stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 31.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 830,761 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $2,769,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 257.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 76.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 27,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.
