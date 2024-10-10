FY2024 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $7.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.69. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.95.

GOOGL opened at $161.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.57. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $787,000. New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.4% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $842,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total transaction of $3,759,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,129,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,743,153.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $3,759,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,129,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,743,153.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,592 shares of company stock valued at $35,922,911 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

