FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Lifted by Zacks Research

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hancock Whitney in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.08. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $50.82 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.25.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.11 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.63%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $117,082.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,254.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,670,000 after buying an additional 95,432 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

