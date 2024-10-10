FY2024 EPS Estimates for NFI Group Inc. Reduced by Stifel Canada (TSE:NFI)

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for NFI Group in a report released on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.15 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised NFI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC raised NFI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.00.

NFI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$17.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.96. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$10.89 and a 1-year high of C$19.55. The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.70, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at NFI Group

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Michael Pellaers sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total value of C$40,283.10. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

