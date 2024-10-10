FY2024 EPS Estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Raised by Analyst

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CWYUF stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $166.68 million for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1134 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is a positive change from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.11. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.28%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

