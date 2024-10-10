FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Increased by Analyst

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Vincerx Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Vincerx Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12.

Separately, Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of VINC stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. Vincerx Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 153,575 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 359.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 328,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 256,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

