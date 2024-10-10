FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Issued By Zacks Research

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will earn $9.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.34. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ FY2026 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VMC. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.45.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $241.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $278.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.25 and a 200 day moving average of $253.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 669.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

