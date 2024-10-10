FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Issued By Zacks Research

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Solar in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Glj Research lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Canadian Solar Trading Down 3.6 %

CSIQ opened at $15.06 on Thursday. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,115,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $75,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,800 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,994,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,898,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 886,963 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 211,820 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.