FY2026 EPS Estimates for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Lowered by Analyst

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for McKesson in a research note issued on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will earn $35.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $36.03. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $32.07 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for McKesson’s FY2028 earnings at $45.42 EPS.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $501.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.73. McKesson has a 12-month low of $431.35 and a 12-month high of $637.51.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.69%.
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $669,326,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 3,621.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,572,000 after acquiring an additional 340,007 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,510,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,392,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 134.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,850,000 after purchasing an additional 126,567 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
