G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.92.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.25. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $644.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 100,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $3,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,990,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,046,785.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,046,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,408,000 after acquiring an additional 292,668 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,376,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,396,000 after purchasing an additional 151,425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,147,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,054,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 851,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 351,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after buying an additional 206,993 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

