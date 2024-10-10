Gain Therapeutics’ (GANX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Gain Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Gain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Khalid Islam purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gain Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 154.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $422,000. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

