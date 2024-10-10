Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

GLMD stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

