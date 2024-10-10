GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 2,301 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,624 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in HP by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 77,925 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,068,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 105,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 49,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $36.58 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $33.51.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HP declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer maker to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

