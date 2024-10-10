GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 6,246 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GAMMA Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 60.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,071,308,000 after buying an additional 13,035,566 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Intel by 86.2% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $391,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $162,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $23.46 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. New Street Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.96.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

