Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Down 11.2% – Here’s Why

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.88. 776,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,636,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.67 million, a P/E ratio of -45.50 and a beta of -0.01.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $138.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOTU. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 158.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47,522 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

