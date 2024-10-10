GEM Asset Management LLC Buys 21,843 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

GEM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,843 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFLV. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,366,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 242,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,317 shares in the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,898,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,483,000 after purchasing an additional 495,453 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFLV stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 96,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,729. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $31.01.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

