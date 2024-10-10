GEM Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD)

GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Separately, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

TSDD remained flat at $7.64 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,274,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,759. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $38.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90.

About GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSDD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

