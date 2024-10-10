GEM Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,133 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

GEM Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,133 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 1.6% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUHP. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 750,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after purchasing an additional 513,525 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 401,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 211,900 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,489,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 663,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 49,976 shares during the period. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,076,000.

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 136,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,441. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $34.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

