GEM Asset Management LLC Purchases 32,300 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

GEM Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416,364 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,782,000 after buying an additional 2,612,418 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $75,055,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,860,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,682,000 after buying an additional 1,598,446 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.37. 434,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,385. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $34.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.37.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.