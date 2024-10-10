GEM Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family CFO Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $267,000.

Shares of DFEV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 65,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,166. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $635.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.18.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

