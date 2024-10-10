GEM Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

GEM Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF makes up about 2.4% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLF. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

SMLF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.74. 22,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,686. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $66.89.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

