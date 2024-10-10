GEM Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. RF&L Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFEM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 133,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,626. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

