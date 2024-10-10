GEM Asset Management LLC Sells 2,645 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

GEM Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLTA. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,607,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,017,000 after buying an additional 81,895 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 513,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 296,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 287,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QLTA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,601. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $49.53.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

