GEM Asset Management LLC Sells 544 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

GEM Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFNM. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,262,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3,173.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 705,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,226,000 after acquiring an additional 683,991 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 79,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 41,891 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 490,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 56,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,075,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $48.37. 17,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.02. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $48.67.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.