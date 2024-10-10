GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Trading 5.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.37 and last traded at $55.75. 81,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 406,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WGS shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GeneDx in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.38.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.90 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 48.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. Equities research analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GeneDx news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $29,830.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,200.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GeneDx news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $29,830.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,200.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 3,639 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $121,287.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,581.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 643,668 shares of company stock worth $21,365,988. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in GeneDx during the second quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the third quarter worth $89,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 20.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GeneDx by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

