General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,674 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,211,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,777 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $159,750,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $57,328,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in General Motors by 581.4% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,601,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,827,000 after buying an additional 1,366,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 366.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,408,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $50.50.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Nomura Securities upgraded General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $417,307.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $417,307.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

