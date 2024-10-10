George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti Purchases 1,000 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,180.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Rashid Wasti purchased 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,539.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Rashid Wasti bought 1,100 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,189.99.

On Monday, August 26th, Rashid Wasti acquired 2,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,340.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$222.51, for a total value of C$33,376.50.

On Friday, August 23rd, Rashid Wasti bought 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.72 per share, with a total value of C$32,580.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,300 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.63 per share, with a total value of C$28,119.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$218.50, for a total value of C$32,775.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Rashid Wasti bought 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.34 per share, with a total value of C$32,010.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Rashid Wasti sold 3,300 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$215.00, for a total transaction of C$709,500.00.

George Weston Stock Performance

George Weston Limited has a 52-week low of C$144.41 and a 52-week high of C$229.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$218.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$201.47.

George Weston Announces Dividend

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$2.93 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of C$14.09 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 13.0134582 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. George Weston’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins lifted their price target on George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$229.67.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

