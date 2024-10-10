Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Trading Down 13% – Should You Sell?

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 31,908,236 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 22,285,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £680,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40.
About Gfinity
Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners, and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company provides Commune.ly, a community intelligence platform that allows brands to harness the power of user-generated content & online communities; Athlos, a competitive gaming platform embedded within apps and community websites; and Manifold, a technology platform used to power the next generation of digital publishing.
