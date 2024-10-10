GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Given a C$70.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Eight Capital set a C$70.00 price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get GFL ENVIRON-TS alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GFL ENVIRON-TS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$58.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GFL ENVIRON-TS

GFL ENVIRON-TS Stock Performance

About GFL ENVIRON-TS

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.