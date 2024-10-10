Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,791 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Gibraltar Industries worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROCK. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth $55,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 92.1% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9,273.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.14. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.56.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.60 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

