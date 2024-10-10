Gigachad (GIGA) Price Up 78% This Week

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Gigachad token can now be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gigachad has a total market cap of $425.55 million and $13.76 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gigachad has traded up 78% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gigachad

Gigachad’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme. Gigachad’s official website is www.gigachadsolana.com.

Buying and Selling Gigachad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.04737513 USD and is down -7.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $15,904,317.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gigachad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gigachad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

