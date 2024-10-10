GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Here’s Why

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $25.40. 809,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,348,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GCT shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $975.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.42.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.47 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCT. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

