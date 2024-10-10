GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Up 1.5 %

GIGM opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a market cap of $15.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.37.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 121.14%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

