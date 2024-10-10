Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.13. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 190,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$17.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Glacier Media had a negative net margin of 63.78% and a negative return on equity of 89.90%. The business had revenue of C$33.53 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. The Environmental and Property Information segment offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; and produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits.

