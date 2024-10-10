Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend by an average of 28.9% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -1,090.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

GOOD stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $641.26 million, a P/E ratio of -84.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $16.43.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.37). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

