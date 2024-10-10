Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $13.50. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gladstone Commercial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.9 %

GOOD stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,257. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.86 million, a P/E ratio of -84.37, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.37). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 82.4% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.