Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.33. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.27 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 78.48% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GAIN. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Gladstone Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

