Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This is a boost from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -147.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAND traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.46. 45,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,178. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.07. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

