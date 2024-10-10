Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 40,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $536,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,709,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $545,918,149.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $557,200.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $711,500.00.
  • On Thursday, September 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,251 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $18,765.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $724,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 59,935 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $743,793.35.
  • On Tuesday, September 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 26,630 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $314,766.60.
  • On Tuesday, August 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 44,616 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $579,115.68.
  • On Tuesday, August 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 47,984 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $591,162.88.
  • On Tuesday, August 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 46,047 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $554,866.35.
  • On Tuesday, August 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $616,500.00.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -76.24 and a beta of 2.30. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $17.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after acquiring an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 594.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 289,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 248,070 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of eXp World by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 412,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 136,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,109,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,093,000 after acquiring an additional 107,303 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,803,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after acquiring an additional 101,600 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPI. BTIG Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

