Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

NYSE:GIC opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 137.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,118,000 after purchasing an additional 414,924 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the first quarter worth about $3,824,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Industrial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,002,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,669,000 after purchasing an additional 62,777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Industrial by 79.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 55,801 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. 31.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

