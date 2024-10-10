Global X Canadian S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF (TSE:CNCC) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Global X Canadian S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF (TSE:CNCC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$12.38 and last traded at C$12.38. Approximately 2,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 6,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.33.
Global X Canadian S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.06.
