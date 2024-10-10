Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.12% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $9,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

