Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.32% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 47,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 350,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 420,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYLD opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

