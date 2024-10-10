Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

GL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globe Life from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,161. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.27 and its 200-day moving average is $91.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Globe Life will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,571. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Globe Life by 10,526.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 998,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,061,000 after purchasing an additional 989,319 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 398.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,074,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,420,000 after acquiring an additional 859,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 104.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,611,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,577,000 after acquiring an additional 822,638 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 177.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,279,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,303,000 after acquiring an additional 817,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 146.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 930,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,552,000 after acquiring an additional 552,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

